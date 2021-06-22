TDOC introduces new service for crime victims

Brad Jones 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 4 Views

(TDOC press release) The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has launched Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE), a free service that provides crime victims, their families and concerned citizens with reliable information about custody status changes and criminal case information for offenders who are currently in the custody of TDOC.

The VINE system allows individuals to opt-in to receiving electronic notifications, have more control over the type of notifications received, and choose the method in which they are notified. Additionally, because many county jails already use the VINE system, TDOC hopes this addition will help to streamline victim notifications. VINE will be used in conjunction with TDOC’s current victim notification system, which provides written notice of offender’s location, transfer, sentence expiration, release, and parole eligibility.

Anyone wishing to receive updates via VINE should log on to VINELink.com, select Tennessee from the dropdown menu, and search for the offender by name or offender ID. Once located, register to receive notifications by phone, email, TTY, and text message. Live operators are also available to provide support 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 888-868-4631.

If you are a victim of crime and have questions about notifications, resources or services available to you, please email [email protected].

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

A Fiery Crash on Swan Pond Road Friday Sends Drivers to UT Medical Center Via LifeStar

A fiery vehicle crash on the 1000 block of Swan Pond Road in Roane County …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: