TDEC awards significant grants to Clinton, LaFollette, Luttrell for parks and recreation

(TDEC press release/Staff reports) The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Clinton for its municipal pool compound. The project in Clinton will “reconfigure and renovate the pool compound,”

The grant is part of $7,584,530 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $1,892,642 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP). Clinton’s LPRF grant will require a 50-50 local match from the city to pay for the $1 million project.

Officials in LaFollette are also celebrating today after TDEC announced a $250,000 parks and recreation grant to develop an amphitheater at Liberty Park which the state says will “include approximately 450 linear feet of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant walkways with a minimum width of five feet, parking upgrades, and lighting. “The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities.

