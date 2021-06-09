TDCI Securities Division Honored for Work Encouraging Greater Financial Literacy Among Tennessee’s Military Families

Agency Supports Tennessee’s Active Duty and Retired Military Members

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that TDCI’s Securities Division recently received the Savings Champion Award from Military Saves, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit dedicated to encouraging greater financial literacy among members of the military.

The Savings Champion Award is a national recognition for organizations for their work during Military Saves Month. Held each April, Military Saves Month is an annual opportunity for the entire military community to make a plan to start or increase saving and for organizations to support good saving behavior. The Savings Champion Award was bestowed on organizations by a selection committee comprised of Military Saves staff and leadership in all program initiatives

“I am honored that our team was recognized by Military Saves for helping Tennessee’s bravest and most courageous citizens learn the importance of financial literacy and how to create good financial habits,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “Tennessee’s military families know they can count on TDCI’s Securities Division all year long to support them as they serve our state and our nation.” Military families who have questions about investments may contact TDCI’s Securities team by visiting tn.gov/securities, calling 615-741-2947 or 800-863-9117 or emailing [email protected].

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

