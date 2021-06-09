TDCI Securities Division Honored for Work Encouraging Greater Financial Literacy Among Tennessee’s Military Families

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 8 Views

Agency Supports Tennessee’s Active Duty and Retired Military Members

NASHVILLE –  The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that TDCI’s Securities Division recently received the Savings Champion Award from Military Saves, the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit dedicated to encouraging greater financial literacy among members of the military.

The Savings Champion Award is a national recognition for organizations for their work during Military Saves Month. Held each April, Military Saves Month is an annual opportunity for the entire military community to make a plan to start or increase saving and for organizations to support good saving behavior. The Savings Champion Award was bestowed on organizations by a selection committee comprised of Military Saves staff and leadership in all program initiatives

“I am honored that our team was recognized by Military Saves for helping Tennessee’s bravest and most courageous citizens learn the importance of financial literacy and how to create good financial habits,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling. “Tennessee’s military families know they can count on TDCI’s Securities Division all year long to support them as they serve our state and our nation.” Military families who have questions about investments may contact TDCI’s Securities team by visiting tn.gov/securities, calling 615-741-2947 or 800-863-9117 or emailing [email protected].

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Local Real Estate Agent Joins NEXT Move Network

Local realtor, Julia Hurley has recently been approved to be a partner with an elite …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: