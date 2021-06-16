TBI: Be alert for human trafficking phone scam

The TBI is warning the public about a phone scheme reported to law enforcement officials involving a man presenting himself as a representative of a human trafficking task force.

According to a TBI release, the scheme uses the phone number of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline, as well as a number associated with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The caller, who reportedly identifies himself as “Ryan McClain,” states he represents the “Nashville Human Trafficking Task Force,” and tells the call’s recipient that their phone number has been found on the phone of a human trafficking victim, and that, if they want to have their name “cleared,” they need to pay a large sum of money.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call should ignore the caller’s message and report it to the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or online at www.ic3.gov.

