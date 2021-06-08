T-bone Crash in Rockwood sends 3 to Hospital (Video)

Dudley Evans 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 10 Views

A T-bone Crash in Rockwood this afternoon, at Tedder Street and Gateway in Rockwood, sends 3 to the hospital. Both cars were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. Rockwood police and Fire assisted in caring for the patients before transporting them to the hospital. Traffic at the location was down to one lane southbound and Tedder Street was closed for the duration of the investigation and clean-up. We will have more on this as the report is released to the media. All patients were transported by ambulance routine traffic (non-emergency). 

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Oak Ridge Traffic Impacts: 2021 USA Cycling Individual Time Trial National Championships

OAK RIDGE, TN (June 7, 2021) — The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: