T-bone Crash in Rockwood sends 3 to Hospital (Video)

A T-bone Crash in Rockwood this afternoon, at Tedder Street and Gateway in Rockwood, sends 3 to the hospital. Both cars were heavily damaged and had to be towed from the scene. Rockwood police and Fire assisted in caring for the patients before transporting them to the hospital. Traffic at the location was down to one lane southbound and Tedder Street was closed for the duration of the investigation and clean-up. We will have more on this as the report is released to the media. All patients were transported by ambulance routine traffic (non-emergency).

