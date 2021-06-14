Sylvia Pauline Foust, 94, Oak Ridge

Sylvia Pauline Foust age 94 is in the care of Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home. Sylvia passed away June 13, 2021 at her home in Oak Ridge, TN. She was born May 06, 1927 in Lake City, TN to Alexander and Lissie Leach Nance Sylvia was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church in Lake City, TN. Of her many interests the one she loved was working in her flower garden and taking care of her family.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Sebra E. Foust Jr. and parents; Alexander and Lissie Leach Nance, sons; Tommy L. Foust, and Jimmy Foust. Brother and sister in law; Huey and Vana B. Nance, Duey and Jane Nance, sister and brother in law; Lilian and Lowell Foust, Dorothy and Millard White, brother in laws; Carlos Foust, Kenneth Foust, Elmer Foust and Herbert Heatherly, sister in law; Elizabeth Foust.

Sylvia is survived by her son; Leslie D. Foust of Oak Ridge and by daughter; Peggy (David) Philips of Oak Ridge. Grandchildren; Le Ann (Mike) Trubee of Nashville, Wendy Foust of Nashville, Jenifer (Shane) Wilkerson of Oak Ridge, Cristi Miller of Oak Ridge, Tommy (Natasha) Phillips of Georgia. Sister in law; Dorothy Foust of Clinton, TN and Averett Heatherly of Strawberry Plains. Also a special daughter in law; Regina Warden of Nashville, TN. Several great grandchildren who she loved dearly and a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Allen Giles officiating. Expressions of love may be made in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children Hospital of the Salvation Army. Services entrusted to Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341

