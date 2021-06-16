Suzanne Turnbill (Bebe) King, Clinton

Suzanne Turnbill (Bebe) King, 75, of Clinton died unexpectedly on June 16, 2021, at home with her family.

Suzanne is survived by her husband Charles King; daughter Terrie Durand and husband Tony; (son Stacy King; granddaughter Jessica Cardwell and husband Richard; great-grandson Landen Foust; sister Patricia (Turnbill) Greeson; niece Claire Wyche and husband Jon and grand-niece Emma Wyche of Atlanta; cousin Linda Wallace of Cookeville.

Suzanne was born in Knoxville on February 12, 1946. She was a Clinton High School graduate. She retired in 2020 from Express Personnel where she was Worker Compensation Manager. She had long had served in Anderson County government as former manager of the Election and Zoning Offices. While in Zoning, she was the first woman in Tennessee to be certified as a Zoning Official. Suzanne was an avid reader and student of history. She was proud of her family and much beloved as wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and cousin.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Claire (Lindsey) Turnbill and granddaughter Samantha Foust.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, June 18, 2021 from 2-4pm. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

