Sunday Wreck Results in Horse Being Euthanized

A Horse had to be put down following a Sunday afternoon incident near Midway School following the horse trailer coming un-hitched and rolling over. Hwy 72 had to be shut down at the scene where the trailer rolled over. The trailer was carrying two horses with one surviving unscathed, however, the other unfortunately couldn’t be saved. The Tennessee Highway Patrol told us that the owner didn’t want a report filed so no names were given. Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton told us that a veterinarian was called to euthanize the horse.

