STRUCTURE FIRE IN ROCKWOOD ON MONDAY

Dudley Evans Featured, News

Multiple fire agencies were sent to help West Roane County fire department personnel to a mobile home and garage fire in the Rockwood area across from Strickland Lane and Blackjack Road Monday. The 9-1-1 call came in just after 9pm for agencies to respond to a structure fire at a home in the woods, just off the main road. All occupants were able to get out and the owner identified, according to sources as the Ferguson residence. The blaze was placed under control after about 30 minutes from the first unit on the scene. Sources say the structure did receive heavy damage.  We will have more on this on the 5pm newscast today.

