Steeple Fire at Westel Baptist Church

File picture of Westel Baptist Church in the Westel Community

Several Fire agencies were sent to The Westel Baptist Church in the Westel community Tuesday to check out a call from a passerby, stating that smoke was coming from the roof area of the church, the result from an apparent lightning strike on the church Steeple. Westel Fire, Crab Orchard fire, and even a request for Rockwood Fire department to send their ladder/platform engine to the scene was noted. The fire was contained to the roof area around the steeple, and no further extensive damage was noticed according to sources. No injuries were reported

