Speeding In Oliver Springs Will Cost You More

If you get caught speeding in Oliver Springs, be advised that it will now cost you more as the Oliver Springs Town Council members met in regular session last Thursday and with only three members present, decided to increase fines upon the police chief’s request. A speeding ticket in town used to cost $144, now it will cost you $235. This increase was passed and now goes into effect immediately. The full discussion is below:
