Single Vehicle Collision on Spur Results in Fatality

Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers responded to a single-vehicle collision on the southbound Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Monday, June 7. A 2012 Honda sedan left the right side of the roadway and collided into the rock hillside. The front seat passenger, Elizabeth Marie Parker, age 19, of Centerville, OH was transported to LeConte Medical Center where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries. The driver and additional passenger were both flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.  

Park Rangers are investigating the incident and no additional details are available at this time. Park Rangers, Gatlinburg Police and Fire Departments, and Sevier County EMS responded to the scene

