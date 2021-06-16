Shasta “Shay” Gayle Abshire, Petros

Shasta “Shay” Gayle Abshire of Petros, TN passed away peacefully with family on June 13, 2021. She was born on November 27, 1974, and was raised in Petros, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Betty Abshire and husband, Darriell Davis.

She is survived by her siblings, Bobby “Bub” Abshire and wife, Phyllis, Jesse “Sanny” Abshire, Ann Broadus and husband, Cecil, Rita Turpin and husband, Randy; nephews, Robby Broadus and wife, Amy, Jon Broadus, Ethan Broadus, Rhyne Turpin and fiancée Samantha, Cody Abshire, and Matthew Langley; nieces, Leslie Williamson and husband, Chris and 4 children, Hannah Daugherty and husband, Joshua and Summer Husky and a host of family members in Kentucky and special friends, Sam Townsend and Heather Bunch.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at the Old Petros Cemetery in Petros with Bro. Tony Cathy officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Shasta “Shay” Gayle Abshire.

