Sen. Blackburn, Colleagues Introduce Resolution Calling on Biden CDC to End Mask Mandate for Vaccinated Americans on Airplanes and Public Transportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) along with Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) introduced a resolution calling on the Biden Administration’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to end its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals on public transportation throughout the United States—including at airports, commercial airplanes, buses, and rail systems.

“Joe Biden has lectured Americans to ‘follow the science.’ It’s clear that this rhetoric was just another way for the radical left and big government to control Americans. Experts have been clear for months — if you are vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask. It’s time we end these absurd political charades and start following the science,” said Sen. Blackburn.

“Over 150 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated and mask mandates have been lifted across the country. But the CDC inexplicably still hasn’t lifted the mask mandate for public transportation. It’s long past time for President Biden and the CDC to follow the science and end this mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals. Americans should be able to travel to celebrate Independence Day with their friends and loved ones without having to follow an outdated and unnecessary mandate,” Sen. Cruz said.

“I recently spoke with two flight attendants about the mask mandate for air travel. Given the horrendous and unthinkable violence that has occurred on flights, one of them was frightened by what would happen if she tried to enforce the mandate. The CDC recently released recommendations significantly curtailing mask requirements both in indoor and outdoor settings. It makes no sense that someone can go to a restaurant without wearing a mask, but they cannot fly on an airplane without one even though it has a far better ventilation system,” Sen. Collins said.

“Vaccination rates in the U.S. have helped end this pandemic and return our lives to normal. Requiring vaccinated passengers on trains and airplanes to continue wearing masks doesn’t follow the science, and the CDC and TSA should update their guidance to reflect their own findings and help us safely return travel to normal,” Sen. Moran said.

“Outside of the beltway, the country is going back to normal. Wyoming and most other states lifted their mask mandate months ago. Vaccination rates are increasing and COVID cases are decreasing. The only place most Americans are wearing masks now is in airports and on airplanes. Secretary Buttigieg even said that the mandate is not actually about the science, but instead about ‘respect.’ If there’s no science backing it up, it’s time for the mandate to go,” Sen. Lummis said.

Read the full text of the resolution here.

