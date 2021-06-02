Samuel McCall, Coalfield

Mr. Samuel McCall, age 81 of Coalfield passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was an active member of Middle Creek Baptist Church. Samuel was a US Air Force Veteran and an amateur boxer in his youth. He spent many years in the coal industry working beside his brother, Carlyle. Together they owned several businesses. Samuel spent many hours at the Coalfield Senior Citizen Center and loved to attend Coalfield football games. He loved to fish and ride atv’s with his friends. He loved to be around others and his zest for life was contagious.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lucy McCall. Parents, Carter and Elsie McCall. Brother, Steve and Sister, Barbara.

He is survived by his brother, Carlyle McCall;

Children, Karen Hoskins of Coalfield and Jason (Teri) McCall of Heiskell, Bradley Mullins and Brittany (Ryan) Carson, all of Coalfield;

Grandchildren, Jacob and Nick;

Great-grandchildren, Connor, Mallori, Levi, Cruze and Bella

A “Celebration of Life” service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Middle Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 pm with the service beginning at 6:00 pm with Pastor Corey Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Middle Creek Baptist Church.

