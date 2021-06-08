Rollover crash on Hwy 70 Sends One to the Hospital

A Monday night single vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 70, east of Kingston, at Holder Hollow Road required rescue squad members to extricate the driver from the wreckage. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which happened around 10:30 pm. Hwy 70 was blocked near the scene for emergency units. We do not have the name of the person at this time, but we do know he was taken by ambulance, emergency traffic, to Tennova Hospital in Turkey Creek.
