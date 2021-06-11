Roger Dale Jarmon, Briceville

News Department 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Roger Dale Jarmon, age 69, of Briceville, passed away , Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was the son of the late A. Pink and Vivian Stonecipher Jarmon. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kent, Ray Neil and Donald.; sisters, Betty, Nancy, Kay, and Sheila. He is survived by his sisters Jean Habermehl of O’Fallon, Illinois and Patsy S. Buttazzoni of Commerce Township, Michigan, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Interment: 10:00 AM, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Dale Jarmon, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Michael Ray Bolden, Kingston

Michael Ray Bolden, age 62, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away June 10, 2021. He was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: