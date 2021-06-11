Roger Dale Jarmon, Briceville

Roger Dale Jarmon, age 69, of Briceville, passed away , Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was the son of the late A. Pink and Vivian Stonecipher Jarmon. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps. Roger is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Kent, Ray Neil and Donald.; sisters, Betty, Nancy, Kay, and Sheila. He is survived by his sisters Jean Habermehl of O’Fallon, Illinois and Patsy S. Buttazzoni of Commerce Township, Michigan, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Archie Seiber officiating.

Interment: 10:00 AM, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

