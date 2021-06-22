Roger D. “Bubby” Beasley, Lancing

Mr. Roger D. “Bubby” Beasley, age 43 of the Potters Chapel community in Lancing, passed away Friday June 18, 2021. He was born September 28, 1977, in Crossville. Bubb was such a talented person. He could draw anything and was a great craftsman who could whittle and create beautiful things. He loved life and enjoyed repelling, arrowhead digging, and riding his motorcycle. He was very strong willed and never gave up on anything, especially chasing that girl next-door, who he finally made his wife. We know he lived his last days with a sense of happiness and completion.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Monica Beasley.

His grandparents: James and Thelma Beasley, Samuel and Ruby Howard, and Odis and Alma Talley.

Uncles: Owen, Charles, and Johnny Beasley.

Aunts: Pluma Gilreath, Bonnie Durham, and June Burns.

And his mother-in-law: Tammy Shillings.

He is survived by his wife: Pam Shillings Beasley.

His parents: Roger and Roberta Beasley, and Marie and Terry Pinkston.

One brother: James “Toby” Beasley.

His children: Brenton, Woodrow, and Spook Beasley, Christopher McPherson, Sean Hall and Samantha Hall.

Aunts and uncles: Lou, Kay, Bessie, Alfred, Hawk, Oral Beasley, Danny Howard and Faye Apple..

The family will receive friends Wednesday June 23, 2021, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Old Potters Chapel Church. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm with Bro. Mitch Hawn and Bro. Mike Ritzman officiating. Interment will follow in the Beasley Family Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roger “Bubby” Beasley.

