Roane man faces rape charges following arrest

Law enforcement in Kingston took 18-year-old Zachary Ray Bryant into custody this week for rape. The alleged incident took place at an apartment involving a 15-year-old female. Bryant was later located in the area of Cherokee Middle School and taken into custody. He was processed into the Roane County jail and initially placed under a $25,000 bond.

Zachary Ray Bryant

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color RED Weight 150 Height 5 05 Admit Date 06-13-2021 Admit Time 9:47 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Rape 06-13-2021 General Sessions Stevens 07-13-2021 $25,000.00 Appearance with Conditions Kingston Police Department KINGSTON – TN0730200

