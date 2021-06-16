Roane man faces rape charges following arrest

Law enforcement in Kingston took 18-year-old Zachary Ray Bryant into custody this week for rape. The alleged incident took place at an apartment involving a 15-year-old female. Bryant was later located in the area of Cherokee Middle School and taken into custody. He was processed into the Roane County jail and initially placed under a $25,000 bond.
Zachary Ray Bryant
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BLU
|Hair Color
|RED
|Weight
|150
|Height
|5 05
|Admit Date
|06-13-2021
|Admit Time
|9:47 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Rape
|06-13-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|07-13-2021
|$25,000.00
|Appearance with Conditions
|Kingston Police Department
|KINGSTON – TN0730200