Roane man faces rape charges following arrest

Dudley Evans 1 hour ago

Law enforcement in Kingston took 18-year-old Zachary Ray Bryant into custody this week for rape. The alleged incident took place at an apartment involving a 15-year-old female. Bryant was later located in the area of Cherokee Middle School and taken into custody. He was processed into the Roane County jail and initially placed under a $25,000 bond.

Zachary Ray Bryant

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBLU
Hair ColorRED
Weight150
Height5 05
Admit Date06-13-2021
Admit Time9:47 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Rape06-13-2021General Sessions Stevens07-13-2021$25,000.00Appearance with ConditionsKingston Police DepartmentKINGSTON – TN0730200

About Dudley Evans

