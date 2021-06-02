Roane deputy involved in rear end collision last night in Rockwood

A Roane County Sheriff’s deputy escaped possible serious injury last night (6/1/21) after his cruiser was rear ended on North Gateway Avenue in Rockwood. Officer Darrell Phillips was sitting at the traffic light on Gateway at Strang St. around 10pm, when a car struck him from behind sending his cruiser across the intersection. Sheriff Stockton said Phillips went to the hospital to be checked out but later was released without any serious effects from the crash. The other driver whose car had to be towed from the scene was not injured and we are awaiting his name in the report that The THP will be releasing as soon as it’s finished. Rockwood Fire and Police responded and assisted in traffic control.

