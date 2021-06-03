Roane County Man Charged in Child Sex Crimes

Roane County authorities took 41-year-old Joshua David Cooper into custody yesterday for child sex crimes. The sheriff’s department says Cooper faces five counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was processed into the jail and initially placed under bonds totaling $50,000. Cooper will be arraigned soon in court on the offenses.
