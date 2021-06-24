Roane County couple charged with murder in suspected overdose case that killed two teen brothers

A Roane County couple was arrested late yesterday for second degree murder after two teenage brothers died of overdoses in Harriman. Authorities took 35-year-old Vincent William Buckholtz and 33-year-old Brittany Janee Buckholtz into custody.
They also face several additional offenses including reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture, deliver and sale of a Schedule VI drug and money laundering.
The two allegedly sold a laced pill to 19-year-old Jared Crass and his 17-year-old brother Javen. Their bodies were found in a family home on Circle Lane.
Vincent and Brittany Buckholtz will be arraigned in court June 28, 2021.
Vincent William Buckholtz
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|160
|Height
|5 11
|Admit Date
|06-23-2021
|Admit Time
|5:37 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
Brittany Janee Buckholtz
|Race
|W
|Sex
|F
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BRO
|Weight
|125
|Height
|5 06
|Admit Date
|06-23-2021
|Admit Time
|5:37 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
