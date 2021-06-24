Roane County couple charged with murder in suspected overdose case that killed two teen brothers

Brad Jones

A Roane County couple was arrested late yesterday for second degree murder after two teenage brothers died of overdoses in Harriman. Authorities took 35-year-old Vincent William Buckholtz and 33-year-old Brittany Janee Buckholtz into custody.

They also face several additional offenses including reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a dangerous felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manufacture, deliver and sale of a Schedule VI drug and money laundering.

The two allegedly sold a laced pill to 19-year-old Jared Crass and his 17-year-old brother Javen. Their bodies were found in a family home on Circle Lane.

Vincent and Brittany Buckholtz will be arraigned in court June 28, 2021.

Vincent William Buckholtz

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBRO
Weight160
Height5 11
Admit Date06-23-2021
Admit Time5:37 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Second Degree Murder06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of Schedule VI drug (fine not greater than $50,000)06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Reckless Endangerment06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felony06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Money Laundering Offenses06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,480.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Brittany Janee Buckholtz

RaceW
SexF
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBRO
Weight125
Height5 06
Admit Date06-23-2021
Admit Time5:37 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Second Degree Murder06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Manufacture, deliver, sale or possession of Schedule VI drug (fine not greater than $50,000)06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Reckless Endangerment06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Possession of firearm during attempt to commit dangerous felony06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Unlawful Possession of a firearm by person convicted of felony drug offense or violent felony06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,470.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Money Laundering Offenses06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks06-28-2021$26,480.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

