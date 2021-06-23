Roane Alliance Celebrates 20 Years, Honors Top Businesses and Leaders

ROANE COUNTY, TN – On June 18, the Roane Alliance recognized outstanding Roane Chamber businesses and individuals who were nominated by their peers. Held at The Barn at Maple Creek, this was not only the Roane Alliance’s first event combining both the Chamber Awards Banquet and the Gala, but also a celebration of 20 years for the Roane Alliance.

Jim Henry, State Director for US Senator Bill Hagerty, and also referred to as the Founding Father of the Roane Alliance, was the night’s honored guest and speaker. In addition, WIVK radio personality, Kent Stephens, AGA Insurance, was the Master of Ceremonies for the more than 400-person event that also included a live auction with Bear Stephenson, Stephenson Realty & Auction. Tennessee Senator Ken Yager also recognized Roane State Community College’s 50th Anniversary and their contributions to Roane and surrounding counties.

“The vision for an alliance began more than thirty years ago, when community and business leaders recognized that together, the Chamber, Industrial Development Board and Visitors Bureau, could work more efficiently to further economic prosperity for the good of Roane County,” said President Pam May, Roane Alliance. “In 2001, The Roane Alliance name became official and twenty years later, we are still working together to make Roane a better place – and it was very appropriate to recognize the Chamber’s Business Award winners the same night since they are instrumental in that effort.”

2021 Paul Cowell Distinguished Service: Tori May, Sean Hensley, Laura Conner and Pam May

The 2021 Roane Chamber Business Award winners were:

Laura Conner, Director of the Roane County Health Department, as the prestigious Paul Cowell Distinguished Service Award winner for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic that saved countless lives and made an immeasurable difference locally in the fight against the global pandemic.

2021 Business of the Year: Tori May, Sean Hensley, Danice Turpin and Pam May.

Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Harriman was named Business of the Year, with President Danice Turpin accepting the award. TCAT Harriman has been significantly and positively affecting economic progress in Roane County and the surrounding area since they opened their doors more than 50 years ago.

EnergySolutions was recognized by the Industrial Development Board as the Industry of the Year for their “countless contributions to Roane County and the Roane Alliance over the years.” One of their more recent, was the donation of a section of rail track to Oak Ridge in support of the proposed airport.

Kathy May-Martin, Coldwell Banker Jim Henry & Associates is The Woman of the Year, which is long overdue because of her “many years of inspiration for businesswomen in our community, involvement in community outreach efforts, and a major chamber advocate.”

2021 Woman of the Year: Tori May, Sean Hensley, Kathy May-Martin and Pam May

Ashley Freeburg, Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition, is the Paul E. Goldberg Young Professional Award winner for her consistent support for small businesses across the entire county, her volunteer spirit and “hardwork and creativity for any [Ambassador] giving-back project!”

Taelor May, Michael Dunn Center, was recognized as the Ambassador of the Year, an award voted on by the ambassador group, for “never hesitating to give her time, energy and efforts to help the team with giving back events, business events and so much more.

2021 Paul E. Goldberg Young Professional: Tori May, Ashley Freeberg, Sean Hensley and Pam May

A special recognition was also announced to honor 20 years of Gala, with Lynn Farnham, Roane County Government, being recognized as the 20th Anniversary Gala Star, “for her tireless dedication for the event and bringing in some of our biggest sponsors through the years.”

“This night was truly a special night for Roane County and the Roane Alliance,” added May. “After such a hard year, it was very exciting to finally get to come together and celebrate, but also to have so much support, that included more sponsors than we have ever had. In fact, we had several businesses donate their sponsorship when we couldn’t hold the event last year, which kept the Roane Alliance strong as ever! We call them our Gala Champions: Energy Solutions, ORUD Natural Gas, UT Battelle; Earl Duff Subaru, and CNS Y-12 – thank you all!”

2021 Ambassador of the Year: Pam May, Tori May, Taelor May and Sean Hensley

In addition, the 2021 Title Sponsors were Earl Duff Subaru/Earl Duff Pre-Owned, Energy Solutions, Griffin Insurance Agency/Auto Owners Insurance, ORUD Natural Gas, Roane County Government and UT Battelle/ORNL. Gold Sponsors were Roane State Community Foundation and SimplyBank. Silver Sponsors were CNS Y-12, Roane Central Utility District, Roane Medical Center, TVA – Kingston Fossil Plant, UCOR and Teijin Carbon America, Inc. Bronze Sponsors were CROET, C.R. Barger & Sons, Design Sensory, Jerry Duncan Ford / Duncan Family Automotive, Harriman Utility Board, MC Linc, Omni Family of Services, ORNL Federal Credit Union, Perma-Fix and S&ME. Special sponsors included Bobcat of Knoxville for the reception; Gateway Liquors for the wine; Mackley Jewelers for the fine jewelry; A1 Tactical & Safety and Kitts Dumpster Service for the guns; Holston Gas for the entertainment; and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dean-Smith Realty, Debby Hill Realtor for the photographers. There were numerous donors for the live auction, as well as the online auction held in April. The complete list can be found in the entire article at RoaneAlliance.org/News.

2021 Industry of the Year: Justin Snow, Jim Palmer, Joe Heckman, Pam Heckman, Sharon Templeton and Pam May

To learn more about the Roane Alliance and its partners visit www.RoaneAlliance.org and to see photos from this years or past year events visit www.roanealliance.org/gala.

