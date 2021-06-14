Rita Ann Tabler Whited, Oakdale

Rita Ann Tabler Whited, age 74, went to heaven on June 11, 2021. She was born to Jim and Ruth Tabler on June 8, 1947. She was preceded in death by her husband Sherman Whited, along with her parents and grandsons: Kenneth E. Howard III and Zack L. Manis.

She welcomed everyone into her home, for conversation, a hot meal, hugs, and lots of kisses as you left. Most importantly she had an eternal love for family members:

Shelly Collins & her daughters Mandy & Kim Collins, Gail Howard Ruppe & her sons Kyle James and Timothy Jacob (T.J.) Ruppe.

Kenneth E. & wife Christine Howard and their daughter Christina E. and son Hunter B. Howard Mike Howard & son Michael Howard and youngest son of Rita: Scott D. Whited.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 1pm Crab Orchard Cemetery, Oakdale with Bro. David Weismuller officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Rita Ann Tabler Whited

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rita Whited, of Oakdale, TN, please visit our floral store.

