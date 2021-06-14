Richard Audney Nitzschke II, Sunbright

Mr. Richard Audney Nitzschke, II, age 38 of Sunbright, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021 in Plano, Texas. He was a member of IBEW Local 760 and a Class of 2001 graduate of Sunbright High School. Richard was the winner of the 2012 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo and also earned the 2012 Tennessee Valley Individual Journeyman Lineman Award. Richard had an adventurous spirit and was an avid outdoorsman.​​

He was preceded in death by his brother: Lucas Ray Nitzschke. His grandparents: Harold and Josephine Nitzschke, and Millard and Lois Evans. And one uncle: Nicky Evans.​​

He is survived by his parents: Ricky and Marta Evans Nitzschke. His son: Jaxon Nitzschke. Patricia Baker, and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and loved ones. ​

The family will receive friends Sunday June 13, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM with in the chapel of Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg with Bro. Doug Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunbright Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Richard A. Nitzschke, II.

