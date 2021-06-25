Philip William Rueff III, Knoxville

Philip William Rueff III, age 56, of Knoxville, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away June 22, 2021.

He was preceded in death by parents, Phil Jr. & Sue Becher Rueff.

Survivors include spouse, Kim Barker; siblings, Laura Christenbury & husband Glenn, Linda & Bron Johnston, Michael Rueff & wife Casandra, and Paul Rueff & wife Kristina; nieces & nephews, Amy Boss & husband Philippe, Rachel & Luke Christenbury, Matthew, Riley & Eric Johnston, Elizabeth, Delilah & Caitlin Rueff, Brendan Naren, and Hannah & Joseph Converse; and great niece, Charlotte Christenbury.

The family will receive friend 6-8pm Monday, June 28th at Weatherford Mortuary. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

