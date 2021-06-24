Pernie Mae Maner, 81

Pernie Mae Maner, age 81 went home to be with our Heavenly Father on June 22, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born February 17, 1940 in Robbins, TN. She worked a myriad of jobs throughout her wonderful life, including working at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary doing procurement and ultimately she retired from Kroger Grocery Stores. She was a member of Lone Mountain Baptist Church in Robbins, TN and attended Grassy Valley Church in Knox County, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband Sammy Maner, father Ben and mother Jessie Griffith, brother Luther Griffith, Sister Thelma (Griffith) Zachary, daughter Karen (Lindsay) Hamby, and granddaughter Amber Kyle.

She is survived by her brother Paul Griffith (Oneida, TN), daughter Debie (Lindsay) and David Rausch (Nashville, TN), daughter Betty Jo (Lindsay) and Richard Summers (Wartburg, TN), daughter Patty (Lindsay) and Martin Tanguay (Knoxville, TN), 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family extends their appreciation to the staff and her neighbors at Renaissance Terrace (SCHAS) in Knoxville for their love and care as well as the amazing Hospice team from UT Hospital. Additionally, the family extends our thanks for critical assistance of the awesome team at the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency, Inc.

Family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021 at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Jeff Chaney officiating. Interment will follow at the Lone Mountain Cemetery in Robbins, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pernie Mae Maner.

