Pedestrian flown to UTMC with life-threatening injuries after early-morning crash

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 28, 2021) – A pedestrian was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center by LifeStar after a traffic crash Monday at around 4:05 a.m.

The Oak Ridge Police Department received notification of a crash involving a pedestrian Monday, June 28, 2021 on S. Illinois Ave just north of the intersection of E. Tulsa Road. The roadway was closed for a few hours.

The pedestrian was flown to the University of Tennessee Hospital by LifeStar for life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation. No other information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

