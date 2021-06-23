Pearl Ruth Hines, Harriman (formerly Lancing)

Pearl Ruth Hines, age 89, of Harriman formerly of Lancing, passed away June 22, 2021.

She is preceded in death by husband, Virgil Hines, great granddaughter, Macy Johnson.

She is survived by 2 children, Linda (Ronnie) Silvey of Harriman and Ray Hines of Calhoun, GA; 5 grandchildren, Karen, Travis, Brittany, Jessica, and Samantha and 6 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, June 25, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-1:00 with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Neeley officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pearl Ruth Hines.

