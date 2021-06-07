Paul Wesley Jacobsen, Briceville

Paul Wesley Jacobsen, Age 83 of Briceville, TN passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was born September 30, 2021 in Rochester, Minnesota to the late Emanuel and Ruth Ingham Jacobsen. He was of the Lutheran faith. Paul loved to tinker in the garage. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his son, Mark Wade Jacobsen, grandchild, Emily and brothers, Gerald, David and Dewayne Jacobsen.

Survivors include

Lyle Jacobsen & Beth of Minnesota, Darrin Jacobsen of Minnesota, brother, Virgel Jacobsen of Minnesota, 4 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN with Rev. Bubba Hooks officiating. Paul’s Interment will follow the Graveside Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Paul Wesley Jacobsen, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

