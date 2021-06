Patricia Donna Matichak, age 73 of Knoxville passed away at her residence on Monday, June 7, 2021. Patricia was born November 15, 1947 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Donald and Mae Lee.

She is survived by her children, Toni Matichak of Knoxville, Stephen Matichak of Pensacola, FL, and Joe Matichak of Knoxville.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

