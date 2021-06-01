Owen K. Richardson, Clinton

Owen K. Richardson age 91, of Clinton passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Owen was born July 11, 1929, in Anderson County to the late Troy and Mary Lee Richardson. He worked at Taylor Auto Parts in Clinton before becoming the Anderson County Property Assessor from 1976-1996. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served his country during the Korean War. Owen loved serving Second Baptist Church and has been a member since 1953. He was also a member of ; The Model A Car Club, Civitan Club in Clinton, Clinton Rotary, Elks Club in Oak Ridge, & Anderson County Chamber of Commerce. Throughout his life he loved to fly and was licensed pilot, water ski and boat on Norris Lake, but most of all spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death infant brother, Oba Richardson; step son, Franklin G. Herring.

He is survived by wife, Jacqueline Richardson of Clinton; daughters, Jeanne Brogdon & husband David and Kelly Hazelhurst & husband Jimmy of Clinton; step children, Lori Anne Herring of Memphis, Thomas E. Herring & wife Beth of Chattanooga; grandchildren, Whitney Ooten & husband John, Tiffany Bean, Rodney Bean, Weston Hazelhurst & wife Kassie, Savannah Howard & husband Josh, & Blayk Hazelhurst; step grandchildren, Frankie Herring & wife Keli, Heather Herring, Brock Herring, & Ian Herring; great grandchildren, Wyatt & Paisley Ooten, River & Bearett Hazelhurst, & Hudson Howard; step great grandchildren, Grayson & Jack Herring.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers for the love and friendship given to Owen and his family during the last several months.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Owen’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday at Overton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made ot Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Drive, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

