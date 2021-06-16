ORNL FCU Unveils Completed Art Mural in Oak Ridge, Created by Local Artist Megan Lingerfelt

ORNL Federal Credit Union (ORNL FCU) announced that their new art mural located at 303 Broadway in Oak Ridge has been completed. The new mural site is located at 303 Broadway Avenue in Oak Ridge. The mural wall is approximately 102’ x 20’ and faces south toward W. Tennessee Avenue.

At an event held on Tuesday morning to celebrate the completed project was held, The Mural designer and artist Megan Lingerfelt said at the ceremony Tuesday “Incorporating a sense of place is a huge part of my design process; typically, I try to create a mural that feels relevant to its location. I found so much inspiration in Ed Westscott’s photos and while reading about Oak Ridge’s history. When it came time to put pencil to paper, I had gathered so many elements that couldn’t be left out. This pushed me to play with scale – stacking together figures, textures, and objects in new ways for my work.”

The ORNL FCU-owned property, which houses their Facilities team, is located one block from Jackson Square, which is the center of the historic district in Oak Ridge. This area once served as the city’s original downtown site. During World War II, the area was open 24/7. Now, Jackson Square has a variety of shops, delicious restaurants, beautiful gardens, and historic displays. It’s also been home to the Oak Ridge Playhouse, one of the South’s premier theaters, for approximately 75 years. Just a short walk from Jackson Square is the Alexander Inn, originally known as The Guest House, which was built during the Manhattan Project to house official visitors and was later used as a hotel. In addition, the Chapel on the Hill is just one block north of the mural site.

