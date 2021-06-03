OR man behind bars, facing robbery charge

An Oak Ridge man is behind bars in connection to a robbery at a gas station convenience store last month.

As of this morning (June 3rd), 34-year-old Arriean Kennebrew remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail on a charge of aggravated robbery. Oak Ridge Police say that Kennebrew robbed the Bread Box convenience store at the Shell gas station on Emory Valley Road at gunpoint on the night of May 2nd. No one was hurt in the incident. Kennebrew was arrested on May 7th and is being held on a $100,000 bond on the local charges as well as without bond on a federal weapons charge.

