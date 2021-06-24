Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks to hold indoor yard sale July 17

Brad Jones

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 24, 2021) – Have you always dreamed of cleaning out your attic, your garage or your kid’s closets and making a few dollars in the process but you just don’t have an ideal location? Well, here is your chance! For one day only, the City of Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department is hosting an indoor yard sale.

It will take place on Saturday, July 17, in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and we are looking for sellers. Spaces can be reserved for $15 and you can get up to two spaces, while they are available. For applications, vendor rules and regulations, or more information, visit the Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks website at orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/indoor-yard-sale/ or stop by the Civic Center front desk at (865) 425-3450.

