Oak Ridge Hosted Part of USA Cycling Time Trials

Brad Jones 5 seconds ago

Today a significant portion of Melton Lake Drive (MLD) was shut down to through traffic to provide a closed-loop course for The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial Championships to be held in Knoxville and Oak Ridge June 17-20. In partnership with Visit Knoxville, The City of Oak Ridge is proud to host the ITT National Championships for the third time.

The National Championships come just ahead of the 2021 Olympics, where several Olympic athletes are expected to compete. “This is an exciting time for Oak Ridge as we continue to show our natural assets and city to competitors from all over the world”, Hannah Fatheree, Event Manager for Explore Oak Ridge stated. “We are grateful to the residents and visitors of Oak Ridge for their patience with traffic impacts and hope everyone comes out to watch the time trials.”

