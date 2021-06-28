Oak Ridge Alliance Church Celebrating the 4th

Submitted – The Oak Ridge Alliance Church is holding a July 4th celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 with food, homemade ice cream and a patriotic program culminating with the City of Oak Ridge Fireworks display! Yes! The current COVID safety guidelines make the annual fireworks possible and there is no doubt Ridgers are looking forward to the celebration!

Festivities begin at 7:00 pm at the Church located beside Kroger’s at 109 Raleigh Road. There will be hot dogs, ice cream, drinks and music along with a brief program on our nation’s historic birth now 225 years old!

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank will speak on America’s Christian Heritage and its basis for our Constitution. Alliance Pastor Dale Crank will emcee the program. Several community service organizations will have booths set up including the DAV, Operation Christmas Child, and the Christian and Missionary Alliance among others who will make resource materials available for the asking. There will also be activities for children as well including Balloon Creations by Louisa.

The Church is located between the Oak Ridge History Museum and Kroger. The church lawn is situated within excellent viewing of the fireworks which is slated to begin at 9:45 pm. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for good seats!

