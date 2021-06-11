Norma Jean Tucker, of Knoxville

Norma Jean Tucker, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born March 9, 1937 in Hiltons, Virginia. She worked many years as a caregiver in various healthcare facilities and homes. Norma Jean was a very talented seamstress and her most treasured times were spent sewing, doing needlepoint and various crafts. Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Earl Parker & Lillian Frances Lane Parker; sister, Betty Gardner.

SURVIVORS

Son & Daughter-in-law​Tim & Karen Tucker of Kingston

Daughter​​​ Janet Tucker Davis of Fredericksburg, VA

Grandsons​​​ Travis & Brandon Tucker of Oak Ridge

Several extended family members and many dear friends

A memorial service may be held at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in remembrance of Norma Jean Tucker to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A106, Knoxville, TN 37923 or online at www.alz.org. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

