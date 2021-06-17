Myrtle Lee McGuckin, Kingston

Myrtle Lee McGuckin, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.  She was born November 7, 1932 in Madison, Florida.  She was a member of Luminary United Methodist Church.  Myrtle enjoyed bird watching, plants and also collected foxes.  She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley, going to Memphis at his passing.  Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Cody Hanks; great-granddaughter, Amanah Adkins; several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 49 years  Eugene A. McGuckin of Kingston

Children                                  Guy McGuckin & wife, Michelle of Kingston

                                                Rosie Hill & husband, Donnie Joe of Kingston

                                                Ginger McGill & husband, Bryan of Kingston

Grandchildren                         Joseph, Mandy, Erica, Amber, Ashley, Logan, Sarah

12 Great-grandchildren

Sisters                                      Jean Boyle of Jacksonville, FL

                                                Diane Faulk of Orlando, FL

Several brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 3:00 – 4:00 pm, Monday, June 21, 2021 at Luminary United Methodist Church with funeral service following at 4:00 pm, with Pastor Wayne Headrick and Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating.  Interment will follow the service in church cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

