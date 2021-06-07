Ms. Sherry Lynn Cofer, Rockwood

Ms. Sherry Lynn Cofer, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Signature Healthcare Center, Rockwood, Tennessee. She was born August 22, 1961, in Harriman, Tennessee. Sherry was a person with disabilities who dedicated her life to helping others with disabilities by working at Michael Dunn and later owing and operating her own group home service as V.I.P. Respite Care. Sherry was a loving Daughter, Sister, and Aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lynn Hal Cofer & Fonna Cofer.

Survivors include:

Brothers & Spouses:           Tony Cofer (Debbie) of Rockwood, TN

Glen Cofer (Sherry Ferguson Cofer) of Rockwood, TN

Randy Cofer (Melissa) of Rockwood, TN

Barry Cofer of Rockwood, TN

Adopted Son:                        Richard Cofer of Nashville, TN

And a host of special nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Cofer Family Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee with Bro. Charles “Petey” Cofer officiating.

