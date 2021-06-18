MORGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ASKS FOR HELP FINDING JASON BYRGE

According to a release by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community help in locating Jason Byrge who was last seen on May 19, 2021. Byrge was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, red/blue t-shirt. He was on his motorcycle headed to Crossville. If you have seen him or have any information, please call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at 423-346-6262.
