Michael Ray Bolden, Kingston

Michael Ray Bolden, age 62, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away June 10, 2021. He was of Baptist faith, an Army veteran and a talented mechanic and plumber.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maxine Bolden; brothers Scotty and David Bolden.

Survivors include his daughters Amanda Schneider (Eric) and Nicole Bolden; former wife, Teresa Bolden; brothers Larry (Retta) Bolden, Sam (Gloria) Bolden, Tim (Shannon) Bolden; sister Rebekah Lawhon; granddaughter Eloise; his truck riding buddy and loyal companion Baxter; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, for Graveside Service and Burial with Reverend Larry Bolden officiating and Military Honors to follow.

