Notice is hereby given that the Budget and Finance Committee will meet on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Municipal Building Training Room.

The Budget and Finance Committee consists of Councilmembers Callison, Smith, and Mayor Pro Tem Chinn.

Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.

