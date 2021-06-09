MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Celebrate World Blood Donor Day

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is joining with blood centers around the world to celebrate World Blood Donor Day. On June 14, 2021.

Blood centers around the world are using celebrating donors on June 14. Locally, MEDIC will offer a special edition t-shirt, World Blood Donor Day wristband, Texas Roadhouse appetizer card, and a chance to win one of 9 Food City $50 gift cards. One winner will be chosen per donor center and mobile drive. Drawings to be held on Tuesday.   

Due to ongoing gun violence and trauma accidents, the demand for blood products in increasingly high.

MEDIC Regional Blood Center has an immediate, critical need for:

O Negative Blood Type

As an FYI, there are currently 20 units available for distribution – that is less than a day’s supply. As a comparison, recently one patient needed 20 units alone.

World Blood Donor Day t-shirts will be available at ALL MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Centers and Community Drives:
Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue
Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike
Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104
Crossville – 96 Hayes Street, Suite 204
Location Hours, directions, and Mobile Blood Drive List:  medicblood.org

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.   

Masks are now voluntary at MEDIC donor centers and on mobile buses.  

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. MEDIC is not affiliated with the American Red Cross or other blood centers. MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 regional counties. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky.

COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVES

Walgreens Oak Ridge
Friday, June 11, 2021
12:00 pm – 06:00 pm
1299 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Medic Blood Mobile
Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Appalachian Underwriters
Monday, June 14, 2021
09:00 am – 04:00 pm
800 Oak Ridge Turnpike
Medic Blood Mobile
Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Powell-Clinch Utility District – Rocky Top
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
09:00 am – 04:00 pm
203 East First Street
Medic Mobile
Rocky Top, TN 37769

Hank’s Market
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
10:00 am – 06:00 pm
691 Emory Valley Rd.
MEDIC Mobile
Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Food City – Oliver Springs
Friday, June 11, 2021
12:00 pm – 06:00 pm
Medic Mobile
508 E Tri-County Blvd
Medic Mobile
Oliver Springs, TN 37840

Food City – Clinton
Friday, June 18, 2021
12:00 pm – 06:00 pm
507 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Medic Mobile
Clinton, TN 37716

Kroger – Harriman
Wednesday, June 09, 2021
12:00 pm – 06:00 pm
1820 Roane State Hwy
Medic Mobile
Harriman, TN 37748

Kingston – Gravel Pit Park
Friday, June 18, 2021
10:00 am – 06:00 pm
303 West Race Street
Mobile bus
Kingston, TN 37763

