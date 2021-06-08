Marvin Childs, 79

Marvin Childs was born 16 November 1941 to Hubert (Red) Childs and Sybil Childs. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal Savior at the age of 13 and was born into the Family of God. The Lord used him throughout his life to serve His Church in the bus ministry, Christian radio broadcast, music ministry, and as a Deacon. He was a faithful humble servant—a true Christian—that served the hungry and visited the sick. He worked hard to provide for his family and was recognized by all his of employers for excellent service. Marvin was a devoted husband of 59 years and loving father to his three sons. He is survived by his wife Betty Childs, and sons Scott (Sandi) Childs, Roger (Renee) Childs, Kevin (Wendy) Childs; his grand children Scotty (Cara) Childs, Seth (Kandus) Childs, Alicia Childs, Amanda Childs, Jacob (Shaila) Childs, Allen Childs, Sarah Beth (Jeremy) Huffaker, and Alifair Childs; great grand children Emma Uribe, Mia Childs, Rylee Uribe, Colton Childs, Conor Uribe, and Grayson Huffaker. He is also survived by his brothers Charles (Cheryl) Childs, Leon (Dianna) Childs, along with several nieces and nephews that were dear to his heart.

The family would like to thank UT Hospice for the excellent care they provided, and the members of Main Street Baptist Church for their prayers and support.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Main Street Baptist Church Youth Mission Trip at 214 4 th St. Rocky Top, TN 37769.

Services honoring and remembering Marvin will be held Sunday, June 13 at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top, TN. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 with the funeral at 4:00. The Graveside service will be 10:00 Monday, June 14 at Anderson Memorial Gardens 640 Oliver Springs HWY, Clinton, TN.

If Marvin were present today, he would invite you to prayerfully consider Romans 10:9-13.

