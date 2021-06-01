Loreen Bunch, Devonia

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Loreen Bunch, age 73 of Devonia, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Shadric and Lille Mae Patterson Bunch; brothers Randall and Elmer Bunch; sisters Geneva York and Rachel Patrick.

Surviving her are Husband Stanley (Big Mo) Bunch.

Brothers: Lowell (Gladys) Bunch

      Verldon (Faye) Bunch

      Walter (Maxine) Bunch

Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 12-2 pm Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Odis Phillips officiating, interment will follow in the Bunch Cemetery, Devonia, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Loreen Bunch.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loreen Bunch of Devonia, TN, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

James (Jim) Edward Hannah, Clinton

James (Jim) Edward Hannah died peacefully Friday, May 28, surrounded by his wife and children. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: