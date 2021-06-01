Loreen Bunch, Devonia

Loreen Bunch, age 73 of Devonia, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents Shadric and Lille Mae Patterson Bunch; brothers Randall and Elmer Bunch; sisters Geneva York and Rachel Patrick.

Surviving her are Husband Stanley (Big Mo) Bunch.

Brothers: Lowell (Gladys) Bunch

Verldon (Faye) Bunch Walter (Maxine) Bunch

Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and other friends and family.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 12-2 pm Schubert Funeral Home Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm with Bro. Odis Phillips officiating, interment will follow in the Bunch Cemetery, Devonia, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Loreen Bunch.

