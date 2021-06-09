Local Real Estate Agent Joins NEXT Move Network

Brad Jones 3 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 13 Views

Local realtor, Julia Hurley has recently been approved to be a partner with an elite group of real estate agents in the country as she was selected as a Next Move Partner.

Hurley who formed the Just Homes Group based on a commitment to providing the ultimate in service and care to each client. She says she is excited, “the opportunity to work alongside the best real estate professionals in the sports and entertainment industries feels like a perfect synergy”.

Hurley said that it has been a long and arduous process as she went through an extensive vetting process to be selected as a Next Move Partner.

Next Move is a powerful network of qualified and vetted licensed luxury real estate professionals who collaborate nationally to share referrals that manage the full lifecycle of real estate acquisitions, listings, and relocations. Next Move specializes in servicing the unique needs of the private client, with a specific focus on athletes and entertainers. Next Move services more than 100 international markets and draws on the Network’s wealth of hyperlocal real estate expertise, resources, and education to provide our bespoke client base with an unforgettable and discreet concierge experience.

She said, “This partnership will provide even more opportunity for our clients and expand our efforts in providing unparalleled service and meaningful investment opportunities.”

Hurley is excited and said that, “I love being in this network alongside so many of my fellow agent partners across the country.”

