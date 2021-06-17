Lana “Gail” “Gerdie” Alexander Galbreath, Harriman

Mrs. Lana “Gail” “Gerdie” Alexander Galbreath, 67, of Harriman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 at Roane Medical Center. Gail was a graduate of Harriman High School. After high school she moved to Junction City, Kentucky where she spent 37 years before coming back to Harriman. She retired from the Kentucky Board of Education.

She is preceded in death by her parents: E.B. “Tex” and Mary Alexander.

Brother: James Brad Hawn

Sister: Jackie Alexander Voyles

And Niece: Loni Voyles all of Harriman

She is survived by her two daughters whom she loved dearly: Billie Jo Freels of Kingston and Christie Thompson and husband Zach of Sadieville, Kentucky.

Two Step Daughters: Tisha Galbreath of Danville, Kentucky and Anna Dunn and husband John of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Two Grandsons: Boone Thompson and Cruz Jennings.

Three Granddaughters: Victoria Bristow, Caroline Bristow Record and husband Zac, and Tesa Hulett Bales and husband Tim all of Kentucky.

Brother and Best Friend Dale Alexander and his wife Ann of Knoxville, TN.

Three Nephews: J.R. Voyles and wife Jessie of Oakdale, TN, Brandon Alexander of Harriman, TN and Christopher Alexander and wife Natalie of Stewartown, Pennsylvania.

And Special Friend: Howard Galbreath of Danville, Kentucky.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff of Roane Medical Center for their care, kindness, and compassion.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 19, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with the Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating. Graveside services will immediately follow the funeral at Emory Heights Cemetery in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Galbreath family.

