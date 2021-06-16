Kingston Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Neighbors

Sheriff’s deputies were sent with back up from Kingston Police to 2369 Kingston Hwy Tuesday where a person allegedly was shooting a gun at his neighbor. The call came in around 8:30 pm. According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, the man identified as Robert Fitzgerald was taken into custody about an hour after they arrived at the scene, and no one was injured. The area near the scene was shut down to thru traffic for the duration of the event. A Roane ambulance was staged at The Kingston Elementary School standing by in case they were needed. Sheriff Stockton wanted to thank Kingston Police for the assistance and states he was proud of his officers for getting the situation under control without injury. Fitzgerald is being charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon involved. We will have more on this on Wednesday’s newscast.
Robert Hershal Fitzgerald
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BLK
|Weight
|230
|Height
|5 09
|Admit Date
|06-15-2021
|Admit Time
|10:12 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)
|06-15-2021
|General Sessions Stevens
|09-28-2021
|$5,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000