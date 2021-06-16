Kingston Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Neighbors

Sheriff’s deputies were sent with back up from Kingston Police to 2369 Kingston Hwy Tuesday where a person allegedly was shooting a gun at his neighbor. The call came in around 8:30 pm. According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, the man identified as Robert Fitzgerald was taken into custody about an hour after they arrived at the scene, and no one was injured. The area near the scene was shut down to thru traffic for the duration of the event. A Roane ambulance was staged at The Kingston Elementary School standing by in case they were needed. Sheriff Stockton wanted to thank Kingston Police for the assistance and states he was proud of his officers for getting the situation under control without injury. Fitzgerald is being charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon involved. We will have more on this on Wednesday’s newscast.

Robert Hershal Fitzgerald

Race W Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BLK Weight 230 Height 5 09 Admit Date 06-15-2021 Admit Time 10:12 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved) 06-15-2021 General Sessions Stevens 09-28-2021 $5,000.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

