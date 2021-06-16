Kingston Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting at Neighbors

Sheriff’s deputies were sent with back up from Kingston Police to 2369 Kingston Hwy Tuesday where a person allegedly was shooting a gun at his neighbor. The call came in around 8:30 pm. According to Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton, the man identified as Robert Fitzgerald was taken into custody about an hour after they arrived at the scene, and no one was injured. The area near the scene was shut down to thru traffic for the duration of the event. A Roane ambulance was staged at The Kingston Elementary School standing by in case they were needed. Sheriff Stockton wanted to thank Kingston Police for the assistance and states he was proud of his officers for getting the situation under control without injury. Fitzgerald is being charged with reckless endangerment with a weapon involved. We will have more on this on Wednesday’s newscast.

Robert Hershal Fitzgerald

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBLK
Weight230
Height5 09
Admit Date06-15-2021
Admit Time10:12 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Reckless Endangerment (Weapon Involved)06-15-2021General Sessions Stevens09-28-2021$5,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

