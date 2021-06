The City Council for Kingston on Tuesday, heard from The City Manager regarding the city’s search for a new Parks and Recreation Director. City Manager David Bolling told council he has had only twenty-two applicants which was unusual and will now narrow that down to five to interview, and possibly make a hire by July 4th.

Chase Clem the former director gave his notice to depart for a job with The Department of Energy four weeks ago thus the search for a new director in Kingston.

